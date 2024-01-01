Kieran Culkin recalls suffering from food poisoning during Broadway show

Kieran Culkin has recalled how he once battled a case of food poisoning during a performance of the Broadway play This Is Our Youth.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the Succession actor recalled coming down with food poisoning while starring alongside Michael Cera in the stage play 10 years ago.

"I had food poisoning and the moment the show started and the lights came up, I realised, 'Oh, I'm f**ked,'" he began. "So I spent like an hour just trying not to vomit and by the end of the first act, I had this whole speech and I realised I can't open my mouth, I'm gonna vomit."

Culkin explained that he stood near the door to the apartment set and delivered his speech with more pauses than usual before running out of the door.

"The stage manager, I guess, had put a bucket right next to the door and I started violently, loudly vomiting in this bucket. They were trying to drag me away but I couldn't, I was just holding onto this bucket for dear life vomiting," he continued.

"I asked Michael afterwards, I said, 'Could you guys hear me?' He goes, 'Are you f**king kidding me? It was the most surreal shared experience I've ever had with a group of people, of listening to a grown man vomit in a bucket.'"

According to Culkin, the Superbad actor grabbed a comic book from the set and "started trying to casually read a comic book" as if he couldn't hear his co-star vomiting off-stage.

The A Real Pain star noted that he was so unwell his understudy had to replace him for the second act of the play.

"I was vomiting upstairs (in the theatre) for the next few hours and they somehow dragged me home for hours more vomiting," he added.

Culkin is gearing up to return to the Broadway stage in the spring for a revival of Glengarry Glen Ross.