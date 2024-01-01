Sarah Michelle Gellar shares secret to her marriage success with Freddie Prinze Jr

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed the secret to her marriage success with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

The 47-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star has been married to 48-year-old Prinze Jr since 2002 and they are widely regarded as one of the rare Hollywood marriage success stories.

But the action star has admitted that their happy union takes a lot of work - and has advised others that the modern, disposable approach to living could be influencing other couples to give up at the first sign of trouble.

Opening up to Fox News Digital, Gellar said, "I think everything takes work in you, whether it's a friendship or a work relationship or a marriage.

"You have to put the work in. And we live in an extremely disposable society now. Your phone breaks, you don't fix it. You get a new one. I think that's a lot of the attitude toward relationships."

The couple have been together since they first fell for each other after working on the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer and they are proud parents to 15-year-old daughter Charlotte and 11-year-old son Rocky.

Gellar previously shared tips on parenting, telling Parade in 2019, "I believe that wherever you are, at any given moment, you have to give 100% to that part of your life. If I'm with my kids, I need to be 100% present. My phone goes off and I'm in their activity."