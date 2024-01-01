Gossip Girl's Chanel Maya Banks files restraining order against mum

Chanel Maya Banks has filed for a restraining order against her mother and her cousin.

TMZ obtained court documents showing that the Gossip Girl actor, previously known as Chanel Farrell, claimed her mother, Lutchmin Judy Kumar, and cousin Danielle-Tori Singh have harassed her and worked together to destroy her credibility.

Banks further claimed the pair have repeatedly tried to make unwanted contact with her after she allegedly tried to establish distance from them.

The actor, who played Sawyer Bennett, a friend of Jenny Humphrey, in Season 3 of Gossip Girl claimed the duo responded to that distance by reporting her as a missing person and asking the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a wellness check on her.

According to Banks, her mum and cousin would not stop contacting her even though her husband, Carlos Jiménez, told them she was fine and didn't want to speak to them.

Banks alleged that Kumar and Singh then broke into her apartment while she was out of town to put an Apple AirTag on her car to track her movements.

She states that she has reported the alleged incidents to the police.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Banks was found safe and well, and that they did not suspect foul play was involved in her disappearance.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Banks claimed she went to Texas to be baptised by her favourite pastor.