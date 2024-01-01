Robert Pattinson's The Batman sequel delayed until 2027

The Batman sequel's release date has been pushed back to 2027.

The follow-up to 2022's The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is now expected to begin shooting in the third quarter of 2025.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is currently untitled, although it has previously been called The Batman: Part II.

Little is known about the plot, but Pattinson is set to return as the eponymous Dark Knight.

The DC Studios film is expected to go into production in the third quarter of 2025, and is set for a 1 October 2027 release.

The sequel has had multiple release dates since it was first announced in 2022. It was initially set to hit cinemas on 3 October 2025, but was delayed following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.

In March 2024, Warner Bros announced that a new release date was set for 2026, and now the date has been moved again.

"Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write," DC Studios co-chief James Gunn wrote on Threads on Friday. "Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

Alejandro González Iñárritu and Tom Cruise are dropping into the vacated 2026 date with an untitled feature, Warner Bros announced on Friday.