Tim Allen teases 'brilliant' Toy Story 5 script

Tim Allen has praised 'Toy Story 5's "brilliant script" and insisted it is not "about the money".

The 71-year-old actor has been back in the studio recording his voice work as he reprises his role of Buzz Lightyear in the fifth movie in the franchise and he insisted the quality remains as high as ever.

He told Collider: "I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago. It’s really, really weird to get back in it.”

"It’s a very, very clever story. Do you wanna do five of these [movies]? I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever."

And, although it will be his fifth 'Toy Story' movie, Tim admitted it is not always easy to get back into character.

He said: "It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I’m so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It’s gonna be fun. I think we’re a year out. I’ve gotten up to the third act. We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times. It’s a really good story, guys. It’s really good."

Tim also revealed the line that made him emotional during the recording of 'Toy Story 4'.

He said: "With 'Toy Story 4', when I said, 'To infinity,' and Tom said, 'And beyond,' was so emotional for the two of us. We’re real close friends, and I loved that.

"With 'Toy Story 2' and 3, I’m on a bridge. There’s nothing like 'Toy Story 1', though. That was such an amazing experience. It’s hard to say. I’d probably give it to 'Toy Story 3'."