Riley Keough open to reprising Daisy Jones & The Six character

Riley Keough is open to playing her character in Daisy Jones & The Six again.

The actress portrayed the protagonist in the popular 2023 miniseries, with the musical drama following Daisy as she finds fame as the lead singer of a fictional '70s band.

Asked whether she would reprise the role in the future, Riley indicated that she would consider it.

"We had so much fun making that show. So, we'd definitely be up for some kind of spin-off," she told ELLE UK, noting that she doesn't see herself recording music. "I don't think I particularly have the ability to write music, so I don't think I have a future in music. I don't see that for myself. But I definitely would sing or play music if it was required for a role."

Riley went on to note that aspects of Daisy's personality stayed with her long after production wrapped.

"When you play a character, I definitely take things from all of them," the 35-year-old continued. "I don't think they're things I necessarily have a way to explain. It's an essence that becomes a part of you in a way."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Riley was asked whether she ever contemplated following in the footsteps of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley and grandfather Elvis Presley and venturing into the music industry.

In response, the Logan Lucky star insisted that she was more interested in being creative.

"I never really considered music, personally. I played piano a little bit, by ear, when I was very young. But music and film, all of these things, were very much in my mind. So, it felt like an achievable goal to have, I guess," she added.