House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint doesn't think of himself as famous

House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint has revealed that he doesn't think of himself as famous.

The British actor, who made his TV debut in 1994's The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes and The Knock, has explained that he has never had a moment when he thought he had achieved fame.

"I'm going to be frank with you. I don't think that I am," Steve told People about being famous. "My impression of what fame is, I don't have that."

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time actor went on to compare his level of fame to that of Hollywood actor and comedian Eddie Murphy.

"I remember as a young man, being at Hackney Empire and Eddie Murphy was there, from Beverly Hills Cop, he's f**king huge, people were screaming at him and climbing up walls to try and get at him and I was like, 'I wouldn't like that,'" the 59-year-old told the outlet.

Steve added that he quite likes being able to leave his working life behind and go about his day like a normal person.

"I'm just a guy that's in that show. I don't feel famous," the actor insisted. "I like being able to do my job and go home."

Steve made his debut as Lord Corlys Velaryon in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, in August 2022.