Robbie Williams didn't ask for any scenes to be removed from Better Man

Robbie Williams had no interest in sanitising his life story for his new biopic Better Man.

The new biopic charts the Rock DJ singer's rise to fame with Take That and his phenomenal solo career as well as the low points in his life, such as his drug addiction and mental health problems.

While he was heavily involved in the making of the film, Williams didn't want to exercise his right to cut unsavoury moments out and ruin the warts-and-all story.

"I guess (I had approval), but I didn't need it," he told The Face. "I know how other biographies have started off, and I know where they've ended up: sanitised versions of what was once a f**king incredible script. With me, I haven't taken anything out. It's: whatever's good."

The interviewer noted that it was important to depict the highs as well as the lows, and the British singer replied, "Yeah. And the film does a good job at both."

The script for Better Man, in which Williams appears as a CGI monkey, was based on interviews he gave director Michael Gracey and his co-writers Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole.

The Angels hitmaker admitted that he cringed at certain lines in the film before finding out they were taken verbatim from his interviews.

"There's bits in the film where I cringe at my jokes or what I say," he shared. "I was like: ?'I don't like that.' ?'But you actually said that.' 'What about that?' ?'Yeah, you actually said that, too.' So loads of the script are my actual words. A lot of the narration, a lot of what the monkey says, are things that I've said and thought."

Better Man is in U.K. cinemas now.