Rebel Wilson marries again in Sydney

Rebel Wilson has married Ramona Agruma for a second time in Australia, three months after tying the knot in Italy.

The Pitch Perfect star confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the couple after they legally wed in her hometown.

"My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney!" she wrote.

"It meant my 94-year-old grandmother Gar could come, which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year."

Wilson posted photos of herself in an off-the-shoulder pink dress as she posed with Ramona at Sydney Harbour.

The Bridesmaids actor and her partner were all smiles as they shared a kiss in another image, with the backdrop of the Harbour Bridge.

Wilson and Agruma first tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy, on 28 September, with daughter Royce as their flower girl.

The happy couple had previously holidayed in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, just days after going official with their romance in 2022.

The pair first met in 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2023. They were reportedly planning to get married in a 2025 beach ceremony but Wilson decided to bring the date forward.