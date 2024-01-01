John David Washington didn't want to let family down while filming The Piano Lesson

John David Washington has admitted that he felt the weight of his family's name while making The Piano Lesson.

The actor, who is the son of Oscar-winning movie star Denzel Washington, has opened up about the pressure he felt starring in the new Netflix movie The Piano Lesson.

The drama was directed by John David's brother Malcolm, produced by Denzel and executive produced by his sister Katia. His mother Pauletta and his sister Olivia also appeared as younger and older versions of the same character.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the 40-year-old star admitted his biggest worry about the project was letting his family down.

"The biggest challenge was not to let them down," John David said. "I'm like, 'Oh, shoot. I've got these heavyweights, and my family members, watching me on the monitor every day. I know they're going to be editing me later, so I've got to give them some choices.'"

He admitted, "The pressure started to mount up."

The film, which is now streaming on Netflix, also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fisher and Corey Hawkins.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Tenet star explained that while he was originally worried about being stuck in his father's shadow as an actor, he believes he has made a name for himself in the film industry.

"I've wanted to do this my whole life, but didn't know how to," the former American football player shared. "I had issues with my relationship to the world because of who my father is. And now I'm doing it."

The BlacKkKlansman actor noted that he has been fortunate to work with several "great directors" who told him he was "good enough".