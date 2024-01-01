Judi Dench shares touching tribute to late Maggie Smith

Judi Dench has opened up about a secret tribute she made to her late actress Maggie Smith.

The acting world was plunged into mourning in September when it was revealed that Harry Potter star Smith had passed away at the age of 89.

She was later put to rest in a private service on 4 November at Mortlake Crematorium in Richmond, South London, of which Dench, 90, was a guest.

Speaking about her decades-long friendship with Smith, Bond star Dench revealed that she planted an apple tree in her honour after learning that she had died - and the tree bore fruit on the day of the funeral.

She told the BBC, "Joe, who works for me, came in and he had one little crab apple. And so I had it in my pocket at her funeral, which was a very nice thing to have."

The two stars - who were both made Dames for their services to acting - had been friends since they met at The Old Vic theatre in 1957.

Over the years they performed on screen together in films including 1985's A Room With A View and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel franchise.

Following Smith's death, King Charles III encapsulated the nation's grief over her sad passing.

He said in a statement: "As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage."