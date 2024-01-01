Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announce pregnancy

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child.

The former Coronation Street actress, 37, and her reality star husband, who is also 37, have been married since 2015 and have been together since 2012.

But in 2025, the couple will begin their foray into parenthood as they have revealed they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share a joint post, the couple wrote: "2025 is going to be a special one for us..." alongside a baby face emoji and a white heart emoji.

An accompanying image showed the pair on a sun-soaked beach - with The Only Way Is Essex star Wright walking towards his wife who, dressed in white, held a protective hand over her blooming baby bump.

Keegan has previously expressed her disappointment over the fact that women are disproportionately asked about when they plan to become mothers.

In a past interview with the Mirror, the actress said, "It's horrible. People don't know if we're trying. They don't know the background of what's happening."

She continued, "In this day and age, you shouldn't be asking questions like that. I'm asked purely because I'm a woman. But I'm immune to it now - it's like a reaction, and as soon as I hear it I brush it off as it's no one else's business."