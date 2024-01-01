Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter has died, aged 100.

Carter was the longest-lived president of the United States. He died on Sunday.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love," his son Chip Carter, said in a statement.

"My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honouring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

Carter was a Democrat. He served one term in the White House from 1977 to 1981, before being beaten by Ronald Reagan in 1981.

After his tenure as President, he spent his career focusing on international relations and human rights, leading him to win the Nobel peace prize in 2002.

In February this year, his family announced he had chosen to "spend his remaining time at home", in hospice care and with loved ones.

The decision had "the full support of his family and his medical team", a family statement said.

Carter's wife, Rosalynn, died in November 2023, aged 96. The couple had been married since 1946. The pair had four children together,

Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy. They had 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.