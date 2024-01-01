Jennifer Lopez shares encouraging words her parents told her to pursue career

Jennifer Lopez has recalled the encouraging words her parents gave her at the beginning of her career.

The 55-year-old singer and actress has been appearing on screens and in the charts since the early 1990s and credits her parents for her success.

The Jenny from the Block singer told the Radio Times, "As a kid, I was an athlete. I used to run track.

"I was one of those kids who wanted to achieve something in some way, so there was always a voice in my mind.

"Well, it was my mom's voice in my mind - and my dad's - saying, 'You can do anything. If you want to be the president of the United States, you can be the president of the United States.' And I believed them."

Lopez this year starred as Judy Robles in the biographical sports drama Unstoppable which profiles champion wrestler Anthony Robles who has succeeded in sport after being born with one leg.

Reflecting on the role, Lopez commented, "When you're playing a real person, which I've done a few times, there's a fine line between doing an imitation and just soaking up the essence of who somebody is. I'd write notes in a big binder, which became bigger and bigger as we went on.

"She felt it was her fault that he was born that way. Still to this day, they don't really know why he was born with one leg - but she carried that her whole life."