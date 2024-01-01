Emma Heming Willis shares emotional anniversary post for husband Bruce: 'Why him, Why us'

Emma Heming Willis has shared an emotional message to husband Bruce Willis on their anniversary.

The model took to Instagram to mark 17 years since she started dating the Die Hard actor.

"17 years of us," the 46-year-old wrote, alongside a photo of the couple soon after they met.

She then went on to reflect on how Bruce's diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive condition that can cause issues with speech, emotional problems and changes in personality, has affected their relationship.

"Anniversaries used to bring excitement," she wrote. "Now, if I'm honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach. I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the 'why him, why us,' to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is. And what is... is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it's because of him. I'd do it all over again and again in a heartbeat."

The couple married in 2009 and Bruce, 69, was diagnosed with FTD in 2023.

They share two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

Emma has been open with the public about how difficult it is to become a caregiver.

In March 2023, she told her social media followers that she'd been "crying all morning" ahead of her husband's birthday.

"I just think it's important that you see all sides of this," she said in a video on Instagram. "I always get this message or people always tell me, 'Oh, you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this."

Bruce is also father to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.