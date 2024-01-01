Kristin Cavallari confesses to fling with Morgan Wallen

Kristin Cavallari has dished the goss on her fling with country star Morgan Wallen.

During a recent appearance on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, the Laguna Beach alum confirmed the rumoured hookup and described Wallen as a "good guy".

"He has a big heart, he really does," the mother of three said, recalling that on their first date together, the country hitmaker was a "true gentleman".

Wallen even met her children, who were "so excited".

Although she had "nothing but good things to say" about him, the Very Cavallari star admitted that they haven't spoken in about a year.

She admitted that she was a little upset that Wallen wasn't "completely enamoured" with her during their time together.

"It really threw me!" Cavallari said, adding, "I love having the upper hand and I feel like with him I didn't have the upper hand - only time in my life, so it really f**ked with me."

That said, she was realistic in her expectations for the relationship.

"Quite honestly, I was like, 'I kind of just want a f**k buddy in Nashville," Cavallari revealed. "He's a great f**k buddy."

"He was good in bed!" the TV personality - who announced her divorce from Jay Cutler in 2020 - confirmed with a giggle.