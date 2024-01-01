Anthony Hopkins ushers in 50th year of sobriety

Anthony Hopkins has marked nearly five decades of sobriety, revealing to his followers what led him to quit drinking for good.

The two-time Oscar-winner shared in a video posted to Instagram that a 1975 incident convinced him to stop drinking, noting, "Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped."

The Welsh actor admitted he was having fun until he realised he was in big trouble, driving a car "drunk out of my skull".

Hopkins, known for playing the role of Dr Hannibal Lecter in 1991's The Silence of the Lambs, said the near-miss led him to seek support to deal with his addiction to alcohol.

"On that fatal day, I realised I needed help - so I got it," he said. "I phoned up a group of people like me - alcoholic. And that was it. Sober."

"Having fun is wonderful, having a drink is fine," Hopkins continued. "But if you are having a problem with the booze, there is help.

"One thing I didn't realise, that I was not unique. There are thousands of people around like me - anyway, I got sober and, it sounds a dull word, but I've had a wonderful life. They still employ me, they still give me jobs. I'm going to be 87 in two days. I'm celebrating my long life - unexpectedly long life."