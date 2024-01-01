Nancy Meyers pays tribute to ex-husband Charles Shyer

Nancy Meyers has led tributes to her late ex-husband, Charles Shyer.

The director, screenwriter, and producer died at the age of 83 on Friday. His family confirmed the sad news in a statement to Deadline on Sunday.

"It's with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer's passing," they commented. "His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he's left behind. We honour the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him."

Later, Nancy took to Instagram to honour Charles, with whom she collaborated on iconic movies like Private Benjamin, Father of the Bride, and The Parent Trap.

"Charles Shyer 1941-2024 (broken heart emoji)," she wrote alongside two throwback photos from an unidentified film set.

Nancy, 75, and Charles were married between 1980 and 1999. They shared two daughters: Annie, 44, and Hallie, 37.

Following the news, Hallie posted a photo of her dad via Instagram Stories.

"A complete original," she declared.

Meanwhile, a number of other celebrities have also remembered Charles.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley recalled how the filmmaker changed her life by tapping her to appear in 1991 feature, Father of the Bride.

"When I was 19, Charles Shyer jump-started my career and I'll always be grateful for the opportunity he and Nancy Meyers gave me," she commented on Instagram. "They were my Hollywood family for a time, and I wouldn't be who I am today without them. He will be missed. I'm sending so much love to the family."

And Lindsay Lohan recounted how much she enjoyed working with Charles on the 1998 hit, The Parent Trap.

"I am so sad to hear about the passing of my dear friend, Charles Shyer," the actress added. "He will always be in my heart as well as all my fond memories of him. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Charles is also survived by his children from another relationship: twins Jacob and Sophia Shyer.