Ana de Armas says new film Ballerina is 'not John Wick'

Ana de Armas has insisted her role in 'Ballerina' is "not John Wick".

The 36-year-old actress is starring as Eve Macarro in the upcoming action movie that is the fifth film in the 'John Wick' franchise, and while there are "some trademarks" that crop up in it, she has claimed that the character holds her own.

She told Collider: "I think there are some trademarks in the style of the fights in John Wick, and things that he does that are very particular to him. But because in this movie we’re seeing through Eve’s eyes the background of that training that John had, and how these assassins and ballerinas, how these people become these assassins, there are some little details that are the same, but Eve Macarro is Eve Macarro. She’s not John Wick!"

The initial franchise instalments focused on Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman who is reluctantly brought back into the world of fighting.

Meanwhile, Ana explained that during her training process for the action film, she became "really good at kicking" and learned how to fight on set with weapons.

She said: "Through the training process and rehearsals, we kind of built these fights and tailored them to the things that I would do best. I was really good at kicking, and also because I’m a 'ballerina,' I’m supposed to be good at kicking; I was really good at close fights, like with knives and things like that."'

Ana previously suggested that audiences are going to be "surprised" by the movie even though it doesn't deviate from what has made the 'John Wick' franchise so successful.

The 'No Time To Die' actress said: "A trailer is coming out soon, I've been told. I saw it, and it's beautiful. I'm very proud of it. It's really exciting. It's dangerous, it's sexy, it's very 'John Wick'.

"I think people are going to be surprised. I'm biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it's really cool. It's going to be amazing."

Ana revealed last year that she had been left "in pain" while shooting fight scenes for the flick but didn't want to complain too much as co-star Keanu had tackled the sequences with ease.

She told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised...

"Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts.

"And I'm like – I can't complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best."