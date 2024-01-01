World leaders and celebrities pay tribute to former U.S. president Jimmy Carter

World leaders and celebrities have paid heartfelt tributes to former U.S. president, Jimmy Carter.

The politician, who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 until 1981, died on Sunday.

Carter was the first president to live to 100 years of age. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work in diplomatic relations and promoting economic and social development around the world.

In a statement, current U.S. President Joe Biden called Carter "an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian".

"With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us," he wrote in a statement posted on X. "He saved, lifted and changed the lives of people all across the globe."

In addition, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump considered the politician's legacy.

"Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History," he commented. "The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle remembered Carter as someone who always advocated for the "public good".

"Whenever I had a chance to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn't just profess these values. He embodied them," they declared.

In addition, King Charles III called Carter a "committed public servant".

"(He) devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter's family and the American people at this time," he wrote.

Hollywood stars have paid tribute to the humanitarian too.

Journalist Katie Couric labelled him as a "kindred spirit", while actor George Takei remembered Carter's devotion to his country.

"He was a symbol of what is best about America: kindness, compassion, duty and service. He will be missed, most of all by those who long for a return of that kind of country, led by a man with such strength of character," added Takei.

Carter's wife Rosalynn died at the age of 96 in 2023.