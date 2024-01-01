Actress Linda Lavin dies

Actress Linda Lavin has died at the age of 87.

In a statement to Deadline on Sunday, a representative announced that the performer had died "unexpectedly" due to complications from "recently discovered" lung cancer.

Of late, Linda had worked on several projects, including the upcoming Hulu series Mid-Century Modern alongside Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer.

In a joint statement, Mid-Century Modern producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and director/executive producer James Burrows described the actress as "generous and loving".

"Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers," they commented. "She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her."

It's believed Linda had filmed seven shows of the 10-episode series. It's not yet clear how the show will proceed.

Linda made her final public appearance at the premiere of the Netflix series No Good Deed on 4 December.

Born in Portland, Maine, Linda started her career by appearing in a string of Broadway shows in the early 1960s.

She then went on to land the role of Detective Janice Wentworth on the sitcom Barney Miller between 1975 and 1976 before starring as the protagonist in the hit comedy Alice. The show ran from 1976 to 1985.

Linda received her first Tony Award nomination for her performance in Last of the Red Hot Lovers in 1970 and won the accolade when she starred in Broadway Bound in 1987.

She also appeared in shows such as Gypsy, The Sisters Rosensweig, The Diary of Anne Frank, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife.

More recently, Linda played a part in the Netflix comedy-horror Santa Clarita Diet opposite Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

Linda was married three times. She wed her third husband, artist/musician Steve Bakunas, in 2005.