Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she's leaving behind in 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed what she's let go of throughout this year.

The actress and Goop founder took to Instagram on Sunday to share a list of everything she has "let go of" over the course of the year.

In the first slide, the 52-year-old posted a photo of her eating dinner in a restaurant with her children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, who have both left home to go to university. To accompany the snap, she wrote, "The phase of life where everyone is always under one roof."

She went on to reveal that she has also let go of "our home", "some very cherished colleagues", "Los Angeles" and "a dog", referencing the death of her canine Nero.

The Avengers star also shared that she has let go of "some people who were not right for me" and "the idea that I can correct misperceptions" and was "still working on" "believing self-limiting beliefs".

Paltrow continued her reflective Instagram post by listing her goals for 2025. She divulged that she hopes to "feel better", "crush it at work", "continue to be able to have tough conversations", "continuously reassess everything", "look at things in a new way" and "surprise myself".

In the caption for the post, which was taken from a Goop newsletter, the entrepreneur explained that she had a numerology reading and learned she was in a year of completions and endings.

"This year was about learning to understand that it was a year of endings. And that sometimes those endings have been really painful and have come with big change and recalibrations," she wrote. "I've learned to loosen my grip on things and deeply learn to let go. And also to understand that everything is always happening for your highest good, even if it's super uncomfortable."