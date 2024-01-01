Niecy Nash reveals her 2025 goal is to be a 'movie star'

Niecy Nash has revealed that her goal for 2025 is to become a "movie star".

The actress and comedian, best known for her roles in shows such as Scream Queens and Claws, has revealed that she now has her sights set on the big screen.

In a recent interview with People, the 54-year-old opened up about her goals for the new year.

"Becoming a movie star," Niecy declared. "Mother's mastered the small screen."

When asked how becoming a movie star would change her, the Reno 911! star teased, "You gotta watch and see. Buy a ticket to my movie, honey!"

The actress went on to share that she is "very, very grateful that I lived a life that The Most High (God) stamped on the canvas of my imagination."

She continued, "I knew that the call on my life was to entertain, and I get up every morning and I live in gratitude that I get to do it every day. I really do."

Elsewhere in the interview, Niecy revealed that she has plans to star in a one-woman show one day.

"I've attempted to play with it a couple of times, but life sometimes is life-ing and it didn't manifest in that time," she told the publication. "But I'm a big believer in timing. So I know that when the time is right, it will manifest. It'll happen when the time is right."

The comedian most recently starred in Ryan Murphy's latest thriller series, Grotesquerie.