Timothée Chalamet teases his Bob Dylan movie is first of a trilogy

Timothée Chalamet has hinted he will reprise his role as Bob Dylan in two further films about the singer's life.

The 29-year-old Wonka actor has sparked a frenzy of acclaim for playing music icon Dylan, 83, in the big screen biopic A Complete Unknown.

Speaking on the Nardwuar The Human Serviette podcast, Chalamet said, "The movie covers 1961 to 1965 as that was the era. That was part one. We could do part two and three. It depends how people react."

He added, "The film ends in 1965, but he had a motorcycle accident and he needed a break."

Chalamet was praised even by Dylan himself, who gave his approval of the film after watching a preview screening.

And after spending hours perfecting his guitar skills, the Dune star said he would not be daunted to take on the role to explore the Mr Tamborine Man singer's later years.

He said: "We did 11 or 12 takes sometimes of the music stuff. It felt dignified to bring life to Bob Dylan. One of the greatest artists of our times.

"I get to be the voice of Bob Dylan and that is the greatest honour of my life. This is the movie I am the most proud of in my career and I want to hit every verse. We worked our tail off on it and Bob Dylan deserves to get this attention."

A Complete Unknown is set to be released in the UK on Friday 17th January 2025.