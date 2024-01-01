Kate Beckinsale recalls being forced to do photo shoot one day after miscarriage

Kate Beckinsale has recalled being forced to attend a photo shoot one day after she suffered a miscarriage.

The 51-year-old actress candidly recounted being forced by an unsympathetic publicist to complete the planned photography shoot despite her highly personal health struggle.

In a video clip shared via Instagram, the star said, "(I was) forced by a publicist, that I was employing, to do a photo shoot the day after I'd had a miscarriage.

"I said, 'I can't. I'm bleeding. I don't want to go and change my clothes in front of people I don't know and do a photo shoot. I'm bleeding out a miscarriage.' She was like, 'You'll have to, or you'll be sued'."

Beckinsale explained that she had suffered other abuse in the industry including being "gaslit" when she complained about an "unsafe fight situation on two different films" that left her injured as she found herself being "blamed and ostracised" for speaking out.

The Serendipity star explained she had found the courage to speak up over the weekend in light of Blake Lively's lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Lively has accused Baldoni of harassment and of orchestrating a smear campaign against her - allegations he has strongly denied.

Beckinsale explained that their situation has "highlighted ... this machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, upsetting, harmful, whatever, in this industry."

She added, "I'm grateful to Blake Lively for highlighting that this is not an archaic problem that no one's facing - this is continuing. And then when it does happen, a machine goes into place to absolutely destroy you. And I'm sure that's the case in other industries as well, and it's just got to stop."