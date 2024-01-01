Bling Empire's Lyn Bann undergoes brain surgery after ski crash

Bling Empire: New York star Lynn Ban has undergone emergency brain surgery following a ski accident.

The jewellery designer suffered a major head injury after the incident on Christmas Eve.

"And in a blink of an eye... life can change," she wrote via Instagram.

"Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life."

Ban shared that she "caught a tip" which caused her to face plant. She was wearing a helmet and at the time says the injury didn't seem "that bad". Ban was able to ski down the mountain to get checked for a concussion by the ski patrol.

"I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I go to the hospital for a CAT scan. This saved my life," she penned.

"I went in a taxi and within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital."

"Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side." Jett Kain is Ban's husband and business partner of 27 years.

"There's a long road of recovery ahead but I'm a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the love and support my family and friends," Ban concluded.

"Grateful and blessed to see the New Year."