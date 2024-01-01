Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in Supergirl

Jason Momoa has been onboarded to play villain Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The Aquaman star is returning to the DC universe for the role, and has been upfront in the past about his interest in the part.

Today he confirmed his attachment to the role in a post on Instagram, where he screenshotted comments from a past interview.

"I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role. I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, its a f**k yeah."

Alongside the screenshot, Momoa posted a caption that read, "They called."

Plot details for the new Supergirl are under wraps. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock landed the title role after a long search, with Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts boarding as villain Krem of the Yellow Hill. More recently, 3 Body Problem star Eve Ridley came on to play the part of Ruthye Mary Knolle.

An antihero known for his violent and irreverent personality, who hails from the planet Czarnia, Lobo possesses superhuman strength, regenerative abilities and an invulnerability that makes him a formidable opponent, according to Deadline.

Momoa's recent two Aquaman films together grossed more than $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) worldwide.

Upcoming, the actor has Warner Bros project A Minecraft Movie, which releases in April.