Kristin Cavallari teases new romance

Kristin Cavallari has revealed that there's a new man on the scene.

"I'm kinda dating someone else now," she said during the Monday episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast. "I'm not going to say who it is, and it's really new."

Cavallari did share however that the mystery man is a retired athlete.

The TV star, who separated from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2020 after seven years of marriage, quipped, "They love me, I think I'm a f**king WAG through and through."

The Laguna Beach alum gushed that her new man is a "good guy" who "checks all the boxes" and is in his 40s, with kids from a previous relationship.

"This is what I've been needing, so we will see! He's coming to stay with me in a couple of days," she said. "He retired a couple of years ago and he has so much depth and I just love talking to him. We connect on so many different levels, which is awesome."

Cavallari's update in her dating life comes months after she and Montana Boyz member Mark Estes called it quits. The pair went their separate ways in September.

Following their split, Cavallari said she ended their relationship because she knew it was "not right" long-term.