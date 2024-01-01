Olivia Colman finds children’s films ‘lovely’

Olivia Colman thinks it is “lovely” to star in children’s films.

The Oscar-winning actress can most recently be seen in ‘Paddingon In Peru’ as a singing nun and she loves the fact her own three children can all enjoy the film, unlike some of her “heavy and dark” other work.

She recently told My Weekly magazine: “I love doing children’s films. It’s so nice that my children can see something I’ve done.

“It’s a lovely, lovely feeling they can watch because a lot of the stuff I do they can’t.

“There’s something really joyous about doing something that brings happiness to families.

“It’s just lovely and fun to be involved in things that make children smile.

“It’s not as heavy and dark as some of my other work and that’s a nice change of pace.”

The ‘Wonka’ actress – who has two sons, aged 19 and 17, and a nine-year-old daughter with husband Ed Sinclair – believes family films are “so important” because children always remember their favourites and she can still recall which movies she saw as a child that held significance for her.

She said: “Children’s films can be so important because they stay with you.

“I still remember the films I watched when I Was young and it’s a real privilege to be a part of that tradition.

“I was obsessed with ‘The Jungle Book’. I was mad about Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear. I just loved it.

“I knew all the songs by heart – ‘The Bare Necessities’ was my favourite and I would sing it all the time as a kid.

“I loved ‘The Railway Children’. There was something about it that was so comforting and exciting at the same time and I wanted to be Jenny Agutter.

“I adored ‘Mary Poppins’. The magic, the songs, Julie Andrews – I wanted to be her when I was little too.

“I also used to watch Laurel and Hardy with my dad and I absolutely loved them. They were so funny and sweet and their timing was just brilliant.”