Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry recognised in U.K. New Year honours list

Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry have been recognised on King Charles III's 2025 New Year honours list.

The Promising Young Woman actress has been made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to drama, while Fry will be knighted for his work on mental health awareness.

The actor-broadcaster is an honorary fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists and has been the president of the mental health charity Mind since 2011.

In a statement to the BBC, Fry insisted he was "startled and enchanted" after receiving the letter informing him of the honour.

"I think the most emotional thing is when I think of my childhood, and my dreadful unhappiness and misery and stupidity, and everything that led to so many failures as a child," he told the outlet. "And for my parents, really, what a disaster. I mean every time the phone rang, they thought, 'Oh God, what has Stephen done now.' It was a sort of joke in the family."

Other notable names to make the list include Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire, who has been made a CBE, author-screenwriter Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, who will be awarded a Companion of Honour, and author Dame Jacqueline Wilson, who will be a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire.

More than 1,200 recipients receive honours across all sectors, with U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praising the "unsung heroes" of the nation.

"Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities," he commented. "They represent the very best of the U.K. and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does. The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution."