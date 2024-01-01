Tara Fitzgerald praises ‘poeticism’ of Pascal Bargamin

Tara Fitzgerald loved the “poeticism” of 'Portraits of Dangerous Women' director Pascal Bargamin.

The 57-year-old actress plays Tina in the Swiss filmmaker’s comedy drama film about three women - school caretaker Tina, unhappy teacher Steph (Jeany Spark) and smart teenager Ashley (Yasmin Monet Prince) - who are thrown together when two of them both run over a dog in their separate cars and she admitted the helmsman’s passion and connection with his cast was one of the reasons why she said yes to the project.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “He’s very passionate. Super smart. He has a sort of poeticism and sort of understands artists.

“I think that’s a very big draw about the film - it talks about artists. I think it’s a very important part of my life. And he has that sensitivity.

“But he’s also really good at talking to actors in terms of his notes. But they’re not straight forward, they’re very imaginative. And also funny. He’s very funny. The set is a very enjoyable place to be.”

Tara was very impressed with her ‘Portraits of Dangerous Women’ castmates, and she particularly enjoyed seeing people of different generations connect.

She said: ““This is something that’s said a lot, but I mean without that, it’s a game changer.

“Basically, if you’re with really good actors, the job is easy and a pleasure and you’re not in script mode, you’re just in relating mode.

“And people surprise you. If you’re open to them, then they do your work for you.

“Like Yasmin [Monet Prince], seeing that next generation and the spirit and the joy and the expressiveness of her juxtaposed with the older characters, I really enjoy that generational thing.

“And [Annette] Badland and Joseph Marcell, Abigail Cruttenden and Mark Lewis Jones. These actors that are all very individual - very humorous. But with a self-knowingness.

“All of the characters have this sort of awareness.”

Despite its smaller budget, Tara was pleased ‘Portraits of Dangerous Women’ still offered the “luxury” of rehearsal time.

She said: “We had the luxury of some rehearsal time, and actually being able to spend some time talking through the characters and also relating to the other actors. You don’t always get that, especially on small budgets.

“But it really is such a wonderful thing to do. It’s a vital thing to do because it relaxes everybody.”