Gwyneth Paltrow shares top advice for 'empty nester' parents

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her top advice to fellow "empty nester" parents for the year ahead.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning star is the proud mother of daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, 47.

In 2024, Paltrow's family home became a little quieter as both of her kids left to pursue further education, but the star has decided to "lean into" the freedom of not having kids around.

In a question-and-answer session with her lifestyle brand Goop, the Thanks For Sharing actress was asked for her best, "Advice for parents becoming empty nesters this year?"

Encouraging fellow parents to make the most of their newfound free time, the actress said, "Go with the tumultuousness. Lean into the silver linings."

She added, "Plan a fun trip you would never have done because you would've felt too guilty if your kids were home."

Picking Paris as one of her favourite destinations, the American star went on to advise fans to delay booking a trip on the Eurostar until late spring or early summer.

She suggested, "I think May is always the best month to visit almost any city in the northern hemisphere. Late May."

In December next year, Paltrow will star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Josh Safdie's sports drama Marty Supreme.

Gushing about her work with the director, she said, "I admired his tenacity, and I learned about risk-taking because it had been a while since I had done a part in a film that I wasn't reprising."