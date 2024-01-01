Kristen Bell donates $100,000 to help pay medical bills of those in need

Kristen Bell has helped people in need of medical aid pay for their treatments by donating $100,000 (£80,000).

The American actress, 44, teamed up with social media star Tommy Marcus, known online as Quentin Quarantino, to help various GoFundMe campaigns reach their goals.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bell and Marcus shared screenshots of text conversations they shared that showed them planning to help others.

Screenshots showed the pair planning to help raise funds for one health-related GoFundMe page per day, with Bell excitedly typing, "We need to do more things like this, the world needs it" followed be pink heart emojis.

She continued, "How can I give 100,000 to people who need it for medical bills? I want to make sure we do it in the best way how do we do it??"

The duo then agreed that Marcus would spotlight GoFundMe pages that Bell could then 'close out' - with further screenshots showing the actress donate $20,932 (£16,675) to help one child fight Leukemia.

The Nobody Wants This star donated a further $24,182 (£19,264) to another Leukemia patient, with further donations yet to be revealed.

Discussing their generous project, Marcus wrote in an Instagram post, "I know there is a sad element to this, but this is the system we are working with, and there are so many people who need help.

"Neither Kristen, me, or you reading this can immediately make change happen on a policy level, but what we CAN do is change the futures of many families starting now."