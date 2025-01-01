Jessica Alba sparks divorce speculation

Jessica Alba's New Year's Eve social media activity is sparking rumours that she may be moving on from husband Cash Warren.

The Dark Angel star has been in a relationship with producer Warren for more than 20 years and they have been married since May 2008.

The couple, who met while filming Fantastic Four, share three children - daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Alba was spotted stepping out without her wedding ring on Monday while shopping in Los Angeles.

Then on New Year's Eve, Alba took to Instagram to share a 2024 recap that included some cryptic quotes.

Fans noticed that while she included several photos of her kids, there were no photos of Warren in the 20-slide carousel.

The post ends with the words, "2024 cleared the path, 2025 claims the magic."

Another posted quote reads, "My mantra for 2025: If it messes with my peace, it's too damn pricey. If it dims my shine, it's got to go. If it makes me question my worth, it's getting left in 2024. I'm entering 2025 focused and fully in my power."

Alba and Cash were last seen in public together at a basketball game on 10 November.