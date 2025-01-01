Alabama Barker clarifies rumours about hospitalisation for nicotine withdrawal

Alabama Barker has addressed rumours circulating online about her recent hospitalisation.

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ reported that the social media influencer had been rushed to a medical facility in Los Angeles earlier in December.

Insiders claimed Alabama had been suffering from the effects of nicotine withdrawal after giving up vaping cold turkey.

However, the 19-year-old took to her Instagram later in the day to explain to her 2.1 million followers what had really happened.

"Hello everyone, I just want to clarify that I was not in the hospital this month or last," the rising star wrote. "The situation occurred some time ago, and I was there for three hours before being discharged."

Alabama, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former model Shanna Moakler, didn't share the exact reason why she was hospitalised.

Though she did detail what she received from doctors during the visit.

"They provided me with a nicotine patch and an inhaler. That is all," she continued. "Let's avoid spreading any rumors and focus on moving forward. Thank you."

Earlier this week, Alabama revealed she had a low-key birthday celebration on Christmas Eve as she was recovering from the flu.

"I have had the flu, and I've not been OK," the aspiring rapper shared in a TikTok video. "I didn't get to enjoy (my birthday) because I was so sick, but I am back on my feet."

According to experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main symptoms people experience after giving up smoking tobacco or using vape pens with nicotine include feeling grouchy, restless, jumpy, anxious, depressed, hungry, or unable to sleep.

Those considering cutting back should contact their doctor for advice.