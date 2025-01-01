Mandy Moore reflects on navigating 'unfamiliar waters' in New Year's Eve post

Mandy Moore has opened up about the highs and lows of her personal life in a post to mark the New Year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the This Is Us actress shared a series of photos from the past 12 months, including snaps of her at home with her family.

Mandy and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed a daughter named Lou in September, a sibling for their sons Gus, three, and Ozzie, two.

"2024. You were a year of completion and the deepest well of nearly impossible joy. You were also a year of unfamiliar waters," she wrote in the caption. "A year of transition, acceptance, excavating, building, rewiring. You brought us Lou... And so many moments as a family that I will replay over and over as the years unfold."

In addition, Mandy wished her 5.5 million followers a wonderful holiday season.

"Trying to stay on my toes, relish in community and the company of loved ones... and remain as present as possible as we move into another year and chapter. Wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy new year," the 40-year-old continued, adding: "Cheers to 2025!!"

In addition, Jenna Dewan shared a sweet post in which she gushed over becoming a mum again in 2024.

The Step Up star gave birth to a daughter named Rhiannon in June.

"2024... thank you," the actress wrote alongside a montage of photos from the past year. "This year was a true embodiment of the emotional rainbow. Name an emotion, I felt it. A real full spectrum year. I'm grateful for the lessons, the strength I learned about myself, our beautiful family and the huge divine miracle blessing that is Rhiannon."

Jenna also shares son Callum with partner Steve Kazee and daughter Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Meanwhile, Jessie J gushed over her son Sky, 19 months, in her own "highlight" message.

The British star shares the toddler with her partner, Chanan Colman.

"My 2024 highlight is easy. You. My boy. When the clock struck midnight on December 31st 2023 I was your Mum," the Domino singer wrote alongside a sweet snap of her little boy. "My first full year of being your Mum. Watching you blossom this year has been the most magical thing to watch. You are hands down the highlight of my year and my life. I haven't loved anything more than I love you my angel boy."