Lily-Rose Depp felt 'out of her depth' walking onto Nosferatu set

Lily-Rose Depp initially felt "out of her depth" when she started working on the Gothic horror Nosferatu.

The Idol actress experienced imposter syndrome when she was cast in her biggest film yet and found herself surrounded by seasoned actors like Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgard.

"Somebody asked me the other day what was the hardest part of the role, and I said, 'Getting over the imposter syndrome of, like, 'Why am I here and why do these people think that I can do this?' Getting to a place where I felt confident enough within myself to be like, 'I can do this and I am here for a reason,'" she recalled in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I'm surrounded by all these amazing actors who I've always looked up to. I definitely was walking in being like, 'Oh my God, I am so out of my depth.' But you just have to be like, 'You know what? I may feel this way, but I have to go to work tomorrow.'"

The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, explained that she overcame the feeling by throwing herself into the work and doing the best she could.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lily-Rose admitted it was quite an adjustment going from playing a pampered pop star in The Idol to a sickly woman possessed by a demon.

"I was going from The Idol, getting to look super hot and glam every day - spray tan, my blonde hair, very LA, definitely feeling myself - to then looking like a corpse every day," she laughed. "It was a workout for my self-esteem."

Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers, is in cinemas now.