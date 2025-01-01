Kate Beckinsale denies Ben Affleck was drunk co-star

Kate Beckinsale has denied that Ben Affleck was the co-star she once complained about on the set of a movie.

The Underworld actress posted an Instagram video over the weekend in which she detailed a few instances in which she spoke up about workplace misconduct or inappropriate behaviour and was punished for doing so.

In one example, Beckinsale claimed that she was verbally abused on set for complaining about a male co-star who was "drunk every day" and left everybody waiting for hours.

Fans began speculating about the identity of the actor and floated the idea of her Pearl Harbor co-star Affleck, who went to rehab for alcohol abuse in 2001, the same year as the film's release.

Beckinsale swiftly shut down the speculation in a lengthy Instagram comment, writing, "Ben Affleck protected me on an extremely toxic film set and could not have behaved more respectably."

She continued, "I am not going to go into any more specific detail on who it was or wasn't because frankly the most problematic part has actually not been the actors, it has been that reporting a problem or an abuse has resulted in a greater punishment than one could ever imagine."

The British actress then shared another instance in which she was allegedly punished for speaking up.

"In one particular incident when the actor was so rough with me that he destroyed part of my costume and ripped my wig in half not to say covered me in bruises, winded me and scared me to death," she revealed, noting that everyone on set was "incredibly concerned".

"As soon as I complained about it everything flipped and I was punished, ostracized and could not have wished harder I hadn't said anything which is just, not right (and) the entire reason I made this video in the first place," she stated.

When another user asked if she was talking about her Total Recall co-star Colin Farrell, Beckinsale replied, "I emphatically am not."