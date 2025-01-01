Jocelyn Wildenstein dead at 84

Jocelyn Wildenstein has passed away at the age of 84.

The Swiss socialite was famous around the world for her unique looks that earned her the nickname 'The Cat Woman'.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by her fashion designer boyfriend, Lloyd Klein, that she had died at her home in France on New Year's Eve.

AFP reported, "Her partner Lloyd Klein is saddened to announce the death of Jocelyn Wildensetein in Paris."

Her cause of death was also revealed to be pulmonary embolism - a life-threatening condition that occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery in the lung.

Jocelyn drew international attention following her 1999 high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer and businessman Alec Wildenstein, with whom she shared two children.

In 2023, in an interview with The Sunday Times, the socialite claimed that she was "flat broke" and had no source of income.

She told the publication, "I have a huge problem with my settlement. Since eight years, they have completely cut me off."