Jon Hamm reacts to being branded 'male Nicole Kidman'

Jon Hamm has reacted to being described as 'the male Nicole Kidman'.

The 53-year-old Mad Men star was a guest on CNN's New Year's Eve Live With Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night where his successful year was dissected.

Over the past twelve months, the actor has featured in a string of high-profile projects including Landman, Unfrosted, The Morning Show, Mean Girls, Fargo, Grimsburg, Transformers One and more.

Marvelling at his long list of achievements, Cohen, 56, declared the actor was the "male Nicole Kidman" and then asked, "Do you feel as an actor you should share a little bit more?"

Touched by the comparison, he replied, "Listen, I'm achieving peak Kidman, I think you called it. I love it. It's all I can do. I love working. I get to work on great stuff and yeah, why not me? I vote yes, more me."

Cooper, 57, gave his own approval of the prospect of more appearances from Hamm on screens and gushed, "Why not? I agree. I want more Jon Hamm."

Australian actress Kidman had a very busy year in 2024 herself - featuring in projects including Expats, The Perfect Couple, A Family Affair and more.

Cinema fans in the USA can already see her in her latest role, Babygirl - which is generating Oscars buzz - and it will open in cinemas in the UK on Friday 10 January 2025.