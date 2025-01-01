Meghan, Duchess of Sussex returns to Instagram

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has made her return to Instagram.

The 43-year-old posted for the first time under the handle @Meghan, on 1 January.

Her first and only post so far is a black and white video, believed to be shot by her husband, Prince Harry.

It shows Meghan running along the beach in a white shirt and trousers, writing 2025 in the sand. It's thought the video was shot at a public beach near the couple's home in Montecito, California.

The Instagram account has a profile picture of Meghan smiling and wearing white.

The update comes over two years since Meghan hinted she would return to the social media platform in an interview with The Cut.

"Do you want to know a secret?" she said in August 2022. "I'm getting back... on Instagram."

Meghan previously ran the Instagram account, The Tig, alongside her lifestyle blog of the same name. She closed the account in 2017 after she and Harry got engaged.

People magazine has reported that Meghan is "excited to return to social media as a way to reconnect with communities around the world and share updates about the projects she's working on, looking to lead by example in demonstrating the potential for social media to bring joy and positive connection."