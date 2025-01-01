MrBeast gets engaged to Thea Booysen

MrBeast is engaged to his partner, Thea Booysen.

The YouTube star, whose real name is James Donaldson, popped the question to his girlfriend on Christmas Day.

The pair have been dating since 2022.

Thea, 27, who is a gaming streamer, told how her boyfriend surprised her.

"My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here," she told People magazine. "We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise."

MrBeast, 26, added, "I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift - with the ring inside - to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed."

He continued, "I was trying to think of the best way to catch her off guard so it would be a surprise. Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion. Christmas worked out great because they were in town from the other side of the world."

Thea revealed her ring is a "beautiful" diamond on a rose gold band with additional diamonds on each side.

The couple revealed they are planning a small, intimate wedding.

"We're thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we're far away from just about everybody," said MrBeast. "We're not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding."

MrBeast has 340million YouTube subscribers, which is the biggest number in the world. He's reportedly worth $500million (£399million).