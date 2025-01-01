Justin Baldoni claims Blake Lively tried to ban him from It Ends With Us premiere

Justin Baldoni has claimed Blake Lively tried to prevent him from attending the premiere of his film It Ends With Us.

According to a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times filed by Baldoni, Lively allegedly "systematically sidelined" him from the marketing of his own film.

"Lively initially refused to permit his attendance at the film's premiere," his legal filing obtained by The New York Post read.

"Only after significant pressure did she reluctantly agree to allow Baldoni and the Wayfarer (production studio) team to attend, but under humiliating conditions."

Baldoni who directed and costarred with Lively in It Ends with Us, went on to claim that he was "segregated" from his co-stars.

"The Wayfarer team and their families, including Baldoni and (producer Jamie) Heath, were segregated from the main cast, barred from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organise their own event at additional cost," the lawsuit alleged.

In his legal filing, Baldoni also claimed Lively tried to ostracise him and his family at the premiere.

"Baldoni's participation on the red carpet was cut short, and his family and friends were confined to a makeshift holding area in the basement before being escorted into a separate theatre after Lively's departure," the suit read.

"Not only had Lively stolen the film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work."

Lively's attorneys told The Post of the lawsuit, "Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms Lively's California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint."