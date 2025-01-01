Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes settle divorce

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have settled their divorce.

The One Tree Hill star and her former spouse have reached a confidential agreement according to court docs obtained by People magazine.

Bush and entrepreneur Hughes married in June 2022. She filed for divorce in August 2023, just weeks after their first anniversary.

When Grant responded in September 2023, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split, listing their separation as 27 June.

Neither parties requested spousal support or attorney fees from the other person, although People reports that they did have a disagreement over their prenup in 2024.

Following Bush and Hughes' split, she moved on with soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Sophie opened up about the breakup and her new relationship in a Glamour magazine article in April 2024.

The Chicago PD actor explained that she went through a tough fertility journey with Grant and began "realising the person I had chosen to be my partner didn't necessarily speak the same emotional language I did".

Days after the cover story was published, Bush and Harris made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC.

Bush is set to reprise her role as Brooke Davis in the as-yet-untitled upcoming One Tree Hill sequel.