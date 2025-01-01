Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours

Speculation that Kylie Jenner could be pregnant with her third child has gone into overdrive.

The rumour mill sprang to life when the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video to TikTok of herself, daughter Stormi, six, and niece Chicago - Kim Kardashian's daughter - also six, showcasing items from a shopping spree.

Throughout the clip, Kylie can be seen sitting on the floor in black pyjamas holding a large shopping bag in front of her stomach, potentially hiding a baby bump.

Jenner has been dating A Complete Unknown actor Timothée Chalamet for over a year, after the pair first went public with their romance in September 2023.

The Kardashians star kept both of her pregnancies secret when she welcomed her two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

When she was pregnant with Stormi, the reality star actively avoided being pictured publicly for practically the full nine months that she was expecting.

She only confirmed the news after she had welcomed her daughter into the world in 2018.

The TV star took a similar approach with son Aire, now two, donning baggy clothing and avoiding public appearances until her child was born in 2022.

Jenner and Chalamet recently enjoyed an early Christmas celebration together with her two young kids.