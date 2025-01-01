Cynthia Erivo admits 'nothing prepared' her for whirlwind Wicked tour

Cynthia Erivo has conceded "nothing prepared" her for the huge international press tour for Wicked.

The British actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her 2.2 million followers a Happy New Year and to thank them for their ongoing support.

As part of her heartfelt message, Cynthia insisted playing Elphaba in the movie musical Wicked changed her life.

"Just before we head into a new year, I usually have something meaningful to say, but I don't know if I can properly articulate the kind of year that I have experienced... so I'll try to keep it brief this year," she began. "I've had the privilege of meeting people from all walks of life. Some who would become friends, some who are valuable passerby's. I've played a dream role and shared it with the world."

Cynthia went on to describe how wonderful it has been to meet fans face-to-face.

"I've enjoyed seeing new faces light up at the prospect of knowing they can fly. I've cried with adults whose inner children felt seen," the 37-year-old continued. "Nothing could've prepared me for this year, but I'm really glad about that. All of these surprises are gifts that I would never have thought to ask for but was lucky enough to get anyway."

Elsewhere in her post, Cynthia urged her fans to be open to taking on new challenges.

She also indicated she is looking forward to promoting Wicked: For Good, the second instalment of the two-part film adaptation of the stage musical, later in the year.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie also features Ariana Grande as Glinda.

"My New Year's wish is this: I hope 2025, even with its bumps and scrapes, will surprise you with some of the most wonderful things. I hope that you are open to the magic of all of the gifts that you might get, the ones you know you want, and the ones you haven't even thought of yet. I wish that for me and for you," she added.