Jeremy Renner marks 'ReBirthday' on second anniversary of snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has honoured his "ReBirthday" on the second anniversary of his near-fatal snowplough accident.

The Hawkeye actor was severely injured when he was hit by his snowplough on 1 January 2023 after saving his nephew from being run over. He suffered blunt chest trauma and 38 broken bones in the accident.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jeremy shared a throwback photo of himself in a hospital bed surrounded by doctors and nurses.

In the accompanying caption, the star thanked the medical experts for "putting me back together again".

"Happy New Year blessings to you all... Ringing in my second 'ReBirthday' today. I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder... I literally owe you my life," he wrote. "All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning (sic)."

In addition, Jeremy acknowledged all of the social media followers who expressed their support.

To conclude the heartfelt message, the father-of-one insisted he is very "blessed" to still be alive.

"My gratitude list is very long... With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and every one of them), my family never leaving my side, with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles. I stand strong again," the 53-year-old added. "More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And f**king BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL."