Willem Dafoe bemoans CGI use in horror movies

Willem Dafoe loves that 'Nosferatu' doesn't rely too heavily on special effects.

The 69-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin in the Robert Eggers-directed horror movie, and Williem has revealed that he loves the filmmaker's earthy approach to the project.

Speaking to the BBC, he explained: "You need to earn the authority to pretend, and through the technology, that gets lost."

The new gothic horror movie is a remake of the 1922 silent film 'Nosferatu', which was inspired by Bram Stoker's novel 'Dracula'.

Willem has starred in a number of horror movies during his career, and the veteran actor acknowledges that his face has the necessary "range" to switch between genres.

The Hollywood star said: "I never think about my face. If I ever do, it's really just to tell it to calm down."

Meanwhile, Robert recently suggested that horror movies deserve more respect than they get.

The 41-year-old filmmaker believes fans and critics can be too quick to dismiss horror films.

Robert - who previously helmed 'The Witch' and 'The Lighthouse' - told SlashFilm.com: "I just think that because of the history of genre films originally often being relegated to B-movies, I think it's just something that people haven't totally wrapped their minds around as considering something as important.

"We know that it's important to explore the darkness in humanity, so there is great value in expressing what it is to be human with other humans by looking at the stuff that we don't necessarily want to look at, but that can be difficult."

Robert observed that fans and critics can often see stories about witches and vampires as "trivial".

The filmmaker - who also wrote the screenplay for 'Nosferatu' - explained: "I do think that sometimes when vampires, witches, and werewolves are involved ... to people with quote-unquote 'good taste,' it becomes trivial."

Robert also noted how the "cinematic vampire" has evolved over the last century.

The director reflected: "It's interesting because, as particularly the cinematic vampire has evolved through the 20th and 21st century, the sort of 'relatable outsider' has become the number one vampire. And we've gone from scary vampires to antihero vampires to Edward Cullen, but I like the vampires that must live in darkness and can't sparkle."

Robert has been "been into vampires since [he] was a kid" and he feels strongly about how they are portrayed on the big screen.

He said: "I think the power of the vampire is in the demonic and is in the shadow side."