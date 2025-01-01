Jennifer Lopez believes she is yet to do her best acting work

Jennifer Lopez is confident that her best acting work is ahead of her.

Throughout her career, Lopez has starred in box office hits such as Out of Sight and Maid in Manhattan and received critical praise for her performances in Selena, Hustlers and Unstoppable.

However, the 55-year-old is adamant that audiences have not yet seen her best work.

"I still have so much more to do. I'm at the halfway mark. I feel like my best work is in front of me. My biggest projects are in front of me, and my biggest successes. Everything is in the future," she told Variety.

One of those projects is the movie adaptation of the stage musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

In the film, she plays Aurora, a classic screen siren who exists in the mind of gay hairdresser Luis Molina during his time in an Argentine prison.

Of the project, she added, "It's probably my favourite movie experience. It's a film about how love transcends everything - the hardest circumstances, gender, social prejudices. Everything."

On Saturday, Lopez will be honoured with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival in California in recognition of her career, including her recent performance in Unstoppable. The honour will be presented by her Maid in Manhattan co-star Ralph Fiennes during a brunch.

Addressing the upcoming event, the multi-hyphenate told the outlet, "I'm humbled; I'm blown away."