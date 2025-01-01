Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott still haven't 'figured out' wedding plan

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have made no progress in planning their wedding.

The New Girl actress and Property Brothers star got engaged in August 2023 but have both been too busy to make significant progress with wedding planning.

In an interview with People, the TV personality joked that perhaps he could make that his resolution for the New Year.

"I can guarantee you we have done absolutely 0% more work," he quipped. "We've just had a lot of things going on. Maybe that'll be my New Year's resolution - we've got to get this wedding figured out."

While they haven't sorted out the details, Jonathan previously told the outlet in May 2024 that he and the Elf actress wanted to have a "pretty intimate" ceremony followed by a separate celebration.

"We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones. And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding," he shared. "We will probably throw another party just for friends here locally (in Los Angeles)."

Jonathan and Zooey began dating in 2019 and he proposed four years later at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

The wedding will mark his second marriage and her third. The 46-year-old was previously married to Kelsy Ully between 2007 and 2013, while Zooey was wed to musician Ben Gibbard between 2009 and 2011 and film producer Jacob Pechenik, the father of her two children, between 2015 and 2019.